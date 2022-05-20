Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 686,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,386,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $334,495.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,182 shares of company stock valued at $791,087. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.70. 3,609,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.