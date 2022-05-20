Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,761 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $102.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,313,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average of $107.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

