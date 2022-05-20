Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,109,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,934. The firm has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $375.50 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $547.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.23.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

