Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Moody’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.27. 1,505,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,854. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $276.79 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.89. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

