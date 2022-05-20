Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 22,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $543.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $592.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.55. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $449.34 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.