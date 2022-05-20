Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,663 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 130.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000.

NYSEARCA:RCD traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.92. 36,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,659. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $109.83 and a 52 week high of $161.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

