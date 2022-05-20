Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.67% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. 29,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84.

