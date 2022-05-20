Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires New Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 11.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

AIZ traded down $4.27 on Friday, hitting $176.17. 605,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

