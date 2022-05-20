Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 21,435 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,694. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00.

