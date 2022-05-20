Life Planning Partners Inc Buys New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50,937 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.16. 386,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,021. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.59 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

