Life Planning Partners Inc Buys Shares of 324 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 324 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.93.

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,109,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $547.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $375.50 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

