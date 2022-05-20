Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $103,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.22. 9,732,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,546,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

