Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $130,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.03. 2,067,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

