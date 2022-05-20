Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $443,000 in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $103,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,879 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 51,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $49.63. 1,025,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,081. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

