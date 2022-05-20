Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $81,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 215.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.33. 13,515,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,750,409. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

