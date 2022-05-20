Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $97,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.42. 284,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

