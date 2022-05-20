Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Yale University purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,453,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. 12,315,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,830,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

