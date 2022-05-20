Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. 5,724,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,114. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

