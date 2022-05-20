Linda Llewelyn Sells 1,860 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,945.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 18th, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $46,040.62.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 218 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $5,862.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

