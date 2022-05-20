LINKA Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $5,904.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

