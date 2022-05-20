Lisk Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00003825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $142.20 million and $3.39 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019576 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013059 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000929 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

