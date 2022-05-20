LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.03

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 8782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.16.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.