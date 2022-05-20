LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.03

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 8782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.16.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
