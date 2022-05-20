LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells $37,350.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $37,800.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $33,210.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $34,200.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $37,170.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $41,310.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $43,470.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $40,860.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $34,470.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

LMPX stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Featured Stories

