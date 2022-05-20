Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.82

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 5338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

LOVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

The stock has a market cap of $478.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $444,194.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

