Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 198.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.65.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $6.92 on Friday, reaching $180.94. 196,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,742. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.76 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.48 and its 200-day moving average is $228.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

