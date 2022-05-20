Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 23939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Lumina Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$191.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Lumina Gold ( CVE:LUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

