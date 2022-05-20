Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 23939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Lumina Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$191.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58.
Lumina Gold Company Profile (CVE:LUM)
Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
See Also
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.