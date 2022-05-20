MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MariMed Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator. The Company develops, owns and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products and dispensary operations. Its products and brands, includes Betty’s Eddies(R), Nature’s Heritage(TM), Bourne Baking Co. and K-Fusion(R). MariMed Inc. is based in NORWOOD, Mass. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MRMD. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of MariMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of MariMed in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

MRMD stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. MariMed has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). MariMed had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Equities analysts predict that MariMed will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

