Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.45.

MKFG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.71. 68,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,133. Markforged has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $507.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Markforged by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Markforged by 334.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Markforged by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Markforged by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markforged by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

