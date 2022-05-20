McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

MCD stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.91. 3,169,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,648. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.34. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

