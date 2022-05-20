Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.19

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 17155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

MDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.78.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

