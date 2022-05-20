MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.95

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 156954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

MFA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.61.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 166.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,246,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 27.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after buying an additional 2,952,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 278.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 600,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 520,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

