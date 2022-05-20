MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $5.75

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.40. MINISO Group shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 1,912 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.11 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

