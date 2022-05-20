Mithril (MITH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.39 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Mithril has a market cap of $16.97 million and $4.39 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00176239 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

