Mizuho Lowers Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $54.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,637,335.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,813. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,196,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,605 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 585,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

