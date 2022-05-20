Mooncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00235273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002036 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003057 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000676 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

