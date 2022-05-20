Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,065 shares of company stock valued at $448,552. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,152,000 after buying an additional 147,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,750,000 after buying an additional 276,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,761,000 after buying an additional 238,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

