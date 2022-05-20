Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Naspers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Investec lowered shares of Naspers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Naspers currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Naspers alerts:

NPSNY stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Naspers has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.