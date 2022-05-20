National Bank Financial Lowers Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Price Target to C$169.00

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$170.00 to C$169.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of LSDAF stock opened at $99.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average is $118.64. Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.93.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

