NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.65

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.42. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NBMI opened at GBX 85.16 ($1.05) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.14. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.70 ($1.22).

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

