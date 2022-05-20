Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 313,831 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.86.

In related news, insider Scott Fletcher bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,327.42).

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

