NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. 711,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,658. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $258,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,835 shares of company stock valued at $558,119. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

