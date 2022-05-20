Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,424,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.92. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.