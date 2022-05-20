Neutrino Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000560 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00075017 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000057 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

