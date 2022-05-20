New BitShares (NBS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.53 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a total market cap of $12.44 million and $1.53 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, New BitShares has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.18 or 0.02085060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.94 or 0.00515787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00033274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,089.45 or 1.77996940 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008861 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

