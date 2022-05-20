New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Price Target Cut to $12.50

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Hovde Group to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NMFC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 21,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,749. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.24.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,181,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,919,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $181,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,162,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,183,042.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

