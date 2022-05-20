Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 48,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp raised its holdings in Newmont by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 231,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 88,955 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 82,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,781,000 after buying an additional 450,404 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.19. 6,102,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,832,109. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

