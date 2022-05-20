NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $29.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NMIH stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. 26,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. NMI has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of NMI by 29.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1,593.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NMI by 136.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

