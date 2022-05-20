Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,917 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $86,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $228.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $225.16 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.19 and its 200-day moving average is $273.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.