Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.41.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.72. 9,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,994. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $225.16 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

