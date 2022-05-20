Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 30,633 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.11. 220,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.